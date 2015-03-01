Dani Alves: "Why its hard to play with Messi"

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Daniel Alves has opened about why it is hard to play alongside the Argentine superstar.



Alves and Messi were vital part of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side of 2011 and 2009 that won the Champions League by beating Manchester United both of the times in the final. The pair spent eight years together at the Nou Camp and Alves left for Juventus in 2016, only to join Paris Saint-Germain during the same summer in which Neymar sealed a world-record transfer to the French giants.



In an interview on the official FIFA website, Alves talked up as to why it is hard for a player like Neymar to play in the same team as Messi. The Brazilian full-back said: "Neymar and Messi, I think Neymar is close to Messi for being the best player in the world. But he is now out of Messi's shadow."



"Playing with Messi is the most amazing thing that can happen to you, but then there is always this doubt about whether you are a great player or if its just him."



"I think it is easier to reach individual goals when you are not in the same team as a player like him."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)