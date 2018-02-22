Dani Ceballos to be part of Real Madrid revolution
10 March at 11:20La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to undergo a major revolution in the upcoming summer transfer window, report Spanish daily Fichajes.
The Los Blancos have endured what has been a disappointing league campaign, with the club currently third in the La Liga table. Zinedine Zidane's men are as many as 15 points off the top of the table, which is occupied by fierce rivals Barcelona. They though, did knockout Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League to advance into the quarter-final of the competition.
Fichajes suggests that the Real Madrid squad will undergo a major surgery in the upcoming summer transfer window, with as many as nine players possibly set to be shipped out from the Santiago Bernabeu. One those who will leave the club though, is summer arrival Dani Ceballos.
The Spanish midfielder, who impressed for the Spanish U-21 side in last summer's Under-21 European Championship, has failed to settle in since arriving from Real Betis. He has appeared only nine times in the La Liga this season and could move away a season after joining, with Juventus interested in taking away the midfielder from the Bernabeu.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
