Daniele De Rossi refuses to rule out Roma summer exit

Daniele De Rossi has refused to rule out a possible summer departure from the Olimpico, the player has revealed in an interview with Sky Sport.



The Italian star is contracted with AS Roma until the end of the season but new contract talks with the club have not lead to a new agreement yet.



“I don’t know if I will be playing for AS Roma next season and I think it’s not too important to talk about it”, De Rossi said.



“It’s a love story and sometimes it’s been complicated to decide whether to stay or leave. This love story is so huge that it be wrong to think that it will end if he decide not to stay here anymore. I’m thinking a lot of late and I have a close relationship with this club and this city.”



“I will be in love with Rome whatever will happen, that’s not a farewell I am just being honest.”



De Rossi grew up in AS Roma’s academy and has went on to become one of the legends of the club. AS Roma still hope to convince the player to extend his stay at the Olimpco but the player could be offered a chance to move to Juve, Inter, AC Milan or Chelsea at the end of the season.

