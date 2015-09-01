Daniele De Rossi rejects possibility of reunion with Pirlo in the MLS to pen new AS Roma deal

AS Roma legend Daniele De Rossi has decided not to move to the MLS at the end of the season, when his contract with the Serie A giants expires. The Italian midfielder has received offers from America and from China, but his priority is to sign a contract extension with AS Roma.



Andrea Pirlo’s New York City had also offered De Rossi a chance to reunite with his compatriot and former national team teammate.



New contract talks between the giallorossi and their ‘future’ captain are ongoing. The two parties have yet to reach economic agreement but there is optimism that the 33-year-old midfielder will eventually sign a contract extension with his childhood club.

De Rossi is on a € 6-million-a-year deal until the end of the season. The product of the club’s academy has requested a two-year contract extension which AS Roma are willing to offer, although the player’s salary may be reduced.

