Daniele De Rossi reveals where he wants to end his career, and it’s not AS Roma

Daniele De Rossi’s AS Roma contract runs until the end of the season but the giallorossi are willing to offer him a new deal. De Rossi is one of the club’s legends as, despite lack of silverware, he has decided to spend his career at the Olimpico snubbing several moves to big European sides in order not to betray his favourite club.



AS Roma are set to offer him a contract extension, although the Italy International has several offers from the MLS. The player could be the next European star to be joining the America league, but the player revealed some time ago which club he’d like to end his career with.



Talking to Roma TV almost two years ago, De Rossi said: “Ending my career in the U.S. is one of my dreams and I hope I will make it come true one day. When I was a child, however, I dreamt of playing a Boca-River derby clash. I like Boca Juniors. It would be cool to play a derby against River Plate one day.” What has the future in store for De Rossi?



