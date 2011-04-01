Daniele Longo Exclusive: AC Milan weigh up move for Juventus full-back
08 February at 17:25Massimiliano Allegri trusts him blindly, so much so that he often opts to play him instead of Alex Sandro in head to head matches against the big sides. Kwadwo Asamoah is a symbol of this Juventus team, having won six consecutive league titles. However, it seems that his Turin adventure is set to come to an end when his contract expires in June. Indeed, during an interview with Tuttosport yesterday, his agent Federico Pastorello said:
“It has not been confirmed that he will leave at the end of the season, because Juve are doing well and therefore playing a lot of games. However, after many years in Italy, I do not rule out the possibility of him moving abroad. I have been in contact with at least 7-8 clubs about him. All roads are open.”
According to Calciomercato.com sources, AC Milan are one of the clubs who have registered an interest in signing Asamoah at the end of the season. Pastorello held a meeting with Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli last month to discuss his situation. Considering his technical characteristics, international experience and contractual situation, he is considered an ideal reinforcement for Gennaro Gattuso’s squad. Mirabelli received a negative response, which prompted him to target Sampdoria’s Ivan Strinić instead.
Juve are keen to extend the Ghanaian’s contract, though this would not exclude the possibility of him being sold. Turkish giants Galatasaray and Beşiktaş are both interested in him, though it is impossible to say where he will end up right now.
Daniele Longo (@86_longo) | Translated by Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
