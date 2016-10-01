Highly-rated Danish defender set for Chelsea return

The father of Danish defender Andreas Christensen has confirmed that his son will return to Chelsea at the end of the current campaign. The 20-year-old has been on-loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2015 but is now believed to be heading back to Stamford Bridge at the request of current boss Antonio Conte.



The Italian tactician has been searching for defensive reinforcements for his squad but so far has failed to land any of his big name targets including Juve’s Leonardo Bonucci and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. Now it seems his solution lies a lot closer to home with the highly-rated Dane, having served his apprenticeship in Germany, ready to be thrown straight into Conte’s starting XI next season.



The youngster has made 44 appearances for the Mönchengladbach both domestically and in the Champions League, scoring four goals and has now cemented a place in the Danish national team having already earned eight caps for his country.

