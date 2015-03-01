Simon Kjaer has declared that he has no intention of leaving Fenerbahce this summer. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Manchester United though to be interested in signing him.

In an interview with Fotospor, Danish international defenderhas declared that he has no intention of leaving Fenerbahce this summer. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Manchester United though to be interested in signing him.

Having already played in France, Italy and Germany, Kjaer was in no doubt about where his future lay as he explained that; “I have no intention of leaving Turkey, Turkish football has taught me a lot. I have improved to have more responsibility, some of the matches I have played are like something I haven’t experienced anywhere in the world.”



When asked to expand on why he loves playing in Turkey so much he replied; “Derbies are crazy matches. I am always happy to play in these games. I can’t think of losing derbies anymore. We do not have Turkish coaches. Everything is English, so I never needed to learn Turkish.”