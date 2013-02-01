Danny Rose has issued an apology for comments he made to

Spurs and England defenderhas issued an apology for comments he made to The Sun during a frank interview published on Thursday. The 27-year-old was highly critical of the club’s transfer policy stating that the North London side should sign; “two or three players” and “not ones you had to Google”.

After also stating that he felt that he and some of his Spurs team-mates were underpaid, Rose came out this morning with a frank apology, explaining that;



“My words were not meant to offend," said Rose in a statement released by his management company. For that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team-mates and the fans."



Having been in the capital since 2007, Rose missed a good part of last season with a knee injury. Spurs are yet to make a new signing this summer with fans getting more concerned about their lack of activity.