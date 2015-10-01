Darmian agent confirms Man Utd January exit talks
02 January at 18:40Tullio Tinti, the agent of Matteo Darmian, has confirmed that he has begun talks over a possible exit of his agent from the Old Trafford in the January transfer window.
Darmian is reported to be a transfer target of Roma, Napoli and Juventus with the Italian who is said to have snubbed a move to Napoli.
The Italy International has been struggling with game time and reports in Italy claim Mourinho is ready to sell the former Torino star for the right price.
Tinti has told Rete Sport that talks with several Serie A clubs have already begun: “I have been contacted by several Italian clubs but Roma have not contacted me. I had no contact with them but I had with other Serie A clubs. At the moment, however, the player is not for sale.”
Darmian joined Manchester United for € 18 million in summer 2015 and has gone on to play 79 games with the Red Devils. Lack of game time, however, could see him return to Italy either in January or at the end of the season.
