Darmian tops Roma January transfer shortlist

With Rick Karsdorp suffering from a long-term injury and Bruno Peres likely to leave the club this month, Roma would like to sign a new right-back this month. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco sees Alessandro Florenzi’s best position as being in attack, and so sporting director Monchi has begun identifying potential targets should the Brazilian move on.



Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian is the preferred candidate, and has been on the Giallorossi’s radar for several years now. The Red Devils are open to selling him, but will not offer any discounts. He can also play at left-back and has experience of playing in Serie A, which are seen as reasons to bring him to Trigoria. That is despite the fact he is cup tied in the Champions League and earns an annual salary of €3 million. Napoli and Inter are also interested.



Meanwhile, Sampdoria’s Bartosz Bereszyński is seen as a good alternative should the club be unable to land Darmian. The Polish international would also be considerably less expensive than the former Torino man, and may follow in the footsteps of Patrik Schick who joined the Giallorossi last summer.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)