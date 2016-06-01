David De Gea's potential replacement won't come on the cheap...
07 February at 09:00Manchester United are currently second in the EPL standings but they know that Manchester City are well ahead of them. The winter transfer window is now closed but David De Gea's future with the club is still in doubt. It seems like De Gea is getting a lot of attention from many big European clubs (including Real Madrid) and it is possible that Manchester United might get tempted to let him leave if a big offer arrives come summer time.
According to English reports (via les-transferts.com), if United decide to part ways with their super star goalkeeper then Everton's Jordan Pickford could be a potential target for the club. It seems as if Everton have already set their price tag for the English player as they would like to get 50 million euros for him. Jordan Pickford currently has 10 clean sheets in 57 appearances as he is one to watch for the future. He is viewed as the future of England's goaltending position.
Manchester United will be facing off next against Newcastle this coming Sunday as they will be hoping to get a win.
