David Luiz eyeing a move to Barcelona?
19 December at 14:30Chelsea defender David Luiz could be on his move to La Liga giants Barcelona soon, reports Radio Catalunya.
The 30-year-old defender, who is currently in his second stint at Chelsea, has made only eight Premier League appearances for Chelsea and the last time he played in a league game was back in late October against Bournemouth. While he is currently recovering from a knee injury, David Luiz is rumored to have fallen out with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.
Radio Catalunya say that the reason why Luiz has traveled to Barcelona isn't because he wants treatment on his knee, but because he is willing to join the Catalan side and part ways with the Blues soon.
The source has also gone onto say that Chelsea will be willing to allow Luiz to leave the club and the player would be interested in leaving the Stamford Bridge based outfit as well.
