Chelsea may be without a big name for next week’s Champions League clash with Barcelona:

The suspicion, the London daily confirms, is that the 30-year-old is now a constant injury risk, and may not be reliable for the future. His Chelsea deal expires in the summer of 2019.

​While liked in London - he played very well last year - he has found himself being marginalized by the arrival of Toni Rudiger from Roma, making only 16 appearances in all comps for the Blues.

There was even talk that Luiz had been offered to Arsenal in exchange for Olivier Giroud, though the Frenchman ended up joining Chelsea without a swap deal being necessary. What does the future hold for the former PSG star?

​According to the Evening Standard, the Brazilian defender is not expected to miss another month because of knee and ankle injuries. This could very well be the end of his season.