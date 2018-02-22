Davide Astori’s career: from AC Milan youth to Fiorentina captain

When Fiorentina announced the tragic death of captain Davide Astori earlier today, the entire Italian football community was sent into a state of mourning and indeed sheer disbelief. The 31-year-old was found in his hotel room in Friuli, where his side was due to face Udinese this afternoon. Leaving behind partner Francesca Fioretti and daughter Vittoria, Viola coach Stefano Pioli was visibly shaken and said: “it’s a tragedy.” Assistant Giacomo Morelli added: “We are upset, there are no words.”



The central defender started his career in AC Milan’s youth academy before going on to represent Cagliari and Roma in Serie A. Left-footed, the San Giovanni Bianco (Bergamo) native was born on January 7, 1987 and played alongside Luca Antonelli and Davide Di Gennaro for the Rossoneri’s Primavera side back in the 2005/06 season. Before joining the Rossoblu in 2008, he represented lower league outfits Pizzighettone and Cremonese, having never played for Milan’s first team.



He went on to make 179 appearances for the Isolani, scoring three goals and providing four assists as club captain. A season-long loan spell at Roma then followed in 2014/15, before he joined La Viola on an initial loan deal before he was signed on a permanent basis in 2016. He made 109 appearances in total for the Tuscans, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Indeed, he has captained the club since last summer when Gonzalo Rodríguez and Borja Valero departed.



He also earned 14 international caps with the Italian national team, most of which were earned when Cesare Prandelli was in charge. His debut came on March 29, 2011 in a friendly against Ukraine. He also became the first Cagliari player to score for Italy in 40 years, when Gigi Riva found the net back in 1973. His last Azzurri appearance came on September 5th, 2017 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Israel.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)