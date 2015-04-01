Davide Zappacosta flies to London to undergo Chelsea medical
31 August at 20:30Chelsea have captured Torino’s right back Zappacosta, and now Toro have immediately catapulted their search for a new right back. And without looking too far, they have found their solution in Inter’s Ansaldi. The Nerazzurri will be reluctant to lose the player, especially because of Joao Cancelo's injury during international duty. Torino had been thought to be ready to bring more money to the table for Ansaldi than earlier mentioned Genoa, which would be more enticing for Inter. Before making a move for the Nerazzurri defender, the Granata had tried to take Andrea Rispoli from Palermo, but the Rosanero club had refused to offer a loan.
As the season draws closer, both teams will have some concerns with their defenses, now so freshly constructed. It will be a month of difficulty as the newcomers slowly welcome themselves into their new surroundings. This comes more easily for the players who do not require a language or culture change, but nonetheless football is its own universal language, where the ball does the talking...
