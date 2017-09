Davide Zappacosta has presented himself to his new Chelsea fans after completing a € 30 million move to the Stamford Bridge. The Italian right-back completed a shock move in the deadline day after that the Blues failed to wrap up a deal to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain who joined Liverpool instead. Chelsea posted a video on their official Twitter account to present their new signing. Here’s our player’s profile and this is how we rated the Blues summer transfer campaign.