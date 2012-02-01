Davide Zappacosta presents himself to his new Chelsea fans
01 September at 17:50Davide Zappacosta has presented himself to his new Chelsea fans after completing a € 30 million move to the Stamford Bridge. The Italian right-back completed a shock move in the deadline day after that the Blues failed to wrap up a deal to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain who joined Liverpool instead. Chelsea posted a video on their official Twitter account to present their new signing. Here’s our player’s profile and this is how we rated the Blues summer transfer campaign.
Get to know our new signing @DavideZappa a little better... #WelcomeDavide pic.twitter.com/o5kTE8pF1H— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2017
Go to comments