Former Inter Milan and Ajax manager Frank de Jong has said that the youth players of the Dutch side are better than the Inter players.

The last club that De Boer managed was Crystal Palace in England, where he was sacked following a series of poor results and a winless start to the season. He had joined the Eagles after his stint as the nerazzurri boss had ended as an abject failure.

The Dutchman though, has criticised Inter Milan, saying that their players are worse than the Ajax youth players. In an interview with Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport , De Boer said: “In Italy, it was complicated. Not just because of the language, but also because of the inability to transmit ideas and messages.”

“The way we think is similar to how the English think. At Inter, all they did was put up a block of seven or eight players and the rest attacked.”

“When I tried playing the positional game at Inter, I hadn’t seen anything like it. The Ajax youth players were better.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)