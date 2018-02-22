



His Manchester City side returns to Anfield for the Champions League quarterfinals, knowing that their last visit resulted in a spectacular 4-3 draw. Kevin De Bruyne has heaped praise on tonight's opponents, Liverpool.

"It's a tough draw because I think Liverpool are a class team," De Bruyne told the BBC.

"Sometimes [they're] unpredictable but offensively they're a juggernaut. But in the end if you want to win titles you need to beat every team.

"Maybe it's a little bit bad for English football that the two English teams come to each other but that's just the way it goes."

De Bruyne’s comments come hours after Reds Coach Jurgen Klopp claimed that he would adopt the same tactical approach against the Citizens, one which has allowed his side to win in the EPL, but also lose heavily (5-0) at the Etihad.

The Belgian star was careful about making cocky statements, however:

"Football in a tournament is different. The Premier League is 90 minutes and you go on - win or lose.

"In two legs everything needs to be right. You need to be in good form, play well and have a little bit of luck. A red card can change everything.

"Even if we lose 4-3 it wouldn't be a bad result for us. We will try to win it, but Anfield is a tough place."