In an interview with BBC, De Bruyne explained how Manchester City wasn't even on the table at first, rather an idea of his own.

"I could go to Bayern Munich, PSG or stay at Wolfsburg, but then I thought to myself, the kind of football that is played at Manchester City is much better for me, it would be better," said De Bruyne.

In other words, we could've seen De Bruyne wearing a PSG shirt at this point. De Bruyne moved from Wolfsburg to Man City in 2015 for a reported fee of €76m, with Chelsea selling him one year earlier to Wolfsburg for around €22m. Amazing how things can change in football, and De Bruyne's comeback in Premier League certainly is one of those stories.

