De Gea labels his Man United career

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has commented on his career with the Red Devils so far, calling it a ‘dream’ to play for the side, according to Sky Sports.



De Gea had been linked with a move to Real Madrid a couple of years back but the move fell through as the paperwork was not filed in time of the deadline.



Now, De Gea is adamant that his career at Old Trafford is a dream come true.

"Of course, you feel really proud when people think this about you," he told MUTV. "It's really good, but I like to keep my focus, keep working hard and doing my best.



"To be fair, when you are really young, you don't think about the future too much, you just want to play with your friends.



"When you get older, you start to dream about being there, about being at a top team, so of course it's a dream to be at a team like Manchester United."