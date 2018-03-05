David De Gea has rejected Real Madrid’s latest offer, according to El Confidencial.

The Spanish Number 1 has long been one of Florentino Perez’s guilty pleasures, with the Merengues president wanting to replace Keylor Navas with someone he believes to be truly world class.

According to El Confidencial, the former Atletico star is happy at Old Trafford, and it appears that Coach Jose Mourinho has played a key role in ensuring that the 27-year-old remain in Manchester.

Recent reports indicated that De Gea is set to be offered

He was very close to joining Real three summers ago, but the move was never quite finalised.

De Gea has 18 months left on his deal, but has emerged in recent months as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

This is bad news for fans of Chelsea, however, seeing as Florentino is also very interested in Thibaut Courtois...

£350,000 (or €393.120) a week by the Red Devils, who are currently second in the table.