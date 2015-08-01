De Gea’s Real Madrid move could collapse because of a WhatsApp message
30 April at 16:25No secret that David De Gea is Real Madrid’s top summer target with the Spain International who is being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for more than two years. The Spaniard came close to signing for the LaLiga giants in summer 2015 but his move to the Spanish capital collapsed in the deadline day.
Several sources in England claim Real Madrid have already reached an agreement with both Manchester United and De Gea with the talented goalkeeper who should move to the Bernabeu once the current season ends.
According to Diario Gol De Gea is willing to make return to Madrid and is pushing for his return in the Spanish capital.
The same Spanish news outlet, however, reveals the transfer of De Gea to Manchester United could collapse due to a WhatsApp message the player has recently sent to Spain teammates. Diario Gol reports De Gea has made it clear that he supports his former team Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid.
De Gea would love to see his former teammates qualify for the final and has done nothing to hide his preference throwing a possible future at Real Madrid into doubt.
