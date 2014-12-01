Manchester United number one David De Gea has reportedly told friends that he want to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. The 26-year-old is believed to be unhappy in Manchester and seeking a move back to Spain with Real Madrid heavily linked with his services.





The Express quotes Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda who, during an appearance on TV show El Chiringuito, explained that; “Real Madrid are still thinking about a single goalkeeper, who is De Gea, but Mourinho is determined not to leave United. De Gea believes that Manchester is hell because every day is black. The player has privately said that he wants to play for Real Madrid."

Of course this is not the first time the Spanish giants have been linked with a move for the player; back in the summer of 2015 it seemed as if the former Atletico man was heading back to his home city to join Los Blancos only for the deal to hit an eleventh hour problem.