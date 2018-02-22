David De Gea has a shortlist that United need to sign in order for him to stay in Manchester.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish international wants Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala and Samuel Umtiti to be signed by the Red Devils.

He has been constantly linked to Real Madrid in recent years, and with his deal expiring in the summer of 2019 he is one of Florentino Perez’s main targets.

There is an option in his deal to extend it by a further year, but the Red Devils want their man to sign on for a few more seasons.

Trouble is, he seems to be expecting them to do something to bolster the squad, and one (signing Dybala) is in apparent contradiction with their recent signings up front (Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez), which have precluded them from adding Antoine Griezmann.

De Gea is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers around, and it will be hard to replace him. But signing Umtiti and Pjanic will be a tall order, never mind Dybala...