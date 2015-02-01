Napoli club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has revealed the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming January transfer window.

The winter window is just 15 days away from swinging open and the partenopei could look to bolster their side, as they look to claim the Scudetto.

De Laurentiis was talking to Il Matino and he opened up about the club’s plans for the upcoming winter transfer window. He said:

De Laurentiis was asked specifically about a possible move for Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsjalko. He revealed: “It's complicated. I recently talked to the president of Atletico on the phone and he told me that they won’t sell Vrsjalko now, but in June they can because of number of players they have for that position.”

"First of all, I expect the return of Milik. He's like a bull whose name comes out of flames. His recovery will help everyone. Experience will come because if we have to play in the Europa League, the Italian Cup and in the league, the more the better. We also want to bring in recruitments for the wide areas. But it is not easy because in January the best are struggling to move.”Kaustubh Pandey