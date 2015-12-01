De Laurentiis Jr says Napoli would prefer to face Higuaín

Already feeling a sense of anticipation before Friday night’s big match between Napoli and Juventus, Edoardo De Laurentiis (son of Aurelio) spoke in Milan at the #EqualGame forum about football’s fight against racism.



He also addressed the uncertainty surrounding the question of whether Juve striker Gonzalo Higuaín would be fit enough to face his former side in the Stadio San Paolo: “Higuaín’s absence does not affect me, no, and it would be better to see him on the pitch.”



Partenopei fans’ passion will no doubt be fueled by their anger about the way in which the Argentine striker left the club, whether he plays on Friday or not.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)