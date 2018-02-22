De Laurentiis reveals Conte could replace Sarri on Napoli bench
05 May at 11:30Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has given a lengthy interview to several newspapers, including Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport. Here is what he had to say about the future of Maurizio Sarri, and who might replace him should he decide to leave at the end of the season:
“I already spoke to Sarri about the contracts and he asked me to wait. If he decides to stay, then I am happy, otherwise I’ll take that into account and will ensure the clause is paid.
“We’ve been looking around since October, both in Italy and in Europe. We saw people in Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Russia and even Italy. If we wanted to continue the same system, Marco Giampaolo would be suitable.
“Simone Inzaghi, Giampaolo and Leonardo Semplici are all interesting options. It’s about making the right choice. Antonio Conte would be a perfect colonel to ensure the rules are respected. He is a friend and lets nobody take a breather. We are not afraid of going forward, with or without Sarri.
“Lose important players? If it happens, we are ready to sign others, just as we have done in the past. We’re in talks for a striker that has already scored 20 goals in another league. In terms of goalkeepers, we’re looking at either Rui Patrício or Bernd Leno.”
