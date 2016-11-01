De Laurentiis: ‘Verdi or Deulofeu? Sarri will choose...’

Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss about Napoli's current situation, here is what he had to say:



" Napoli have to also focus on the future and not only on the present. Giuntoli acquired Machach as there will be other youth signings as well. Sometimes you do very well, other times not as good but let's see how Machach eventually does. He will soon arrive to sign his new deal. Deulofeu or Verdi? Let's see, it will also be up to Sarri. When you sign players that will join the first squad, your coach has a big say on the matter. When you sign a player, you also need to get the okay from him and his club. Inglese? Let's see. Who knows, maybe Ghoulam will recuperate before Milik and maybe not. We will evaluate the situation. We are't in a rush so we will think about our upcoming moves alongside Maurizio Sarri...".