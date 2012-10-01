De Laurentiis vs Higuain: 'He wanted me to sell Callejon'. And on Allegri 'He is a great coach'

Gonzalo Higuain is now a Juventus player as Napoli president Aurelio Deu Laurentiis spoke about numerous topics including the Argentine striker in an interview with Deportes.elpais.com, here is what he had to say:

Higuain? " He had a release clause in his contract and so if someone was crazy enough to pay it, then I could not say anything. There are some players who give it their all for the Napoli shirt and that I consider family and then there are the other ones. Every few years, it is good to sell some of these players.... .



Higuain had a fantastic season for us last year but we also lost some important games with him there too and he did cost us a Champions league qualification spot (because of a missed penalty-kick). We did not see each-other much but he has a great family with an extraordinary dad. His brother once told me that Gonzalo does not like to play with Callejon and that it was better for us to buy someone else. I did not listen to him since I like Callejon a lot and I even renewed his deal for another 4 years ".



ALLEGRI - " Benitez is a great coach but English football isn't the same thing as Italian or Spanish football. I love Allegri, I wanted him to join us but then he asked us to wait a month and so we decided to go with Rafa. Maradona? It is an honor ...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)