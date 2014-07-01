De Rossi: ‘Ancelotti wanted to sign me…’ was it at Chelsea or Real Madrid?
06 December at 11:10Roma have managed to qualify for the Champions League knock-out stage winning the ‘group of death’ that included Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Qarabag. Talking to Premium Sport after yesterday’s home clash against Qarabag, De Rossi revealed that Carlo Ancelotti has tried to sign him several times.
“I think he [Ancelotti] would be an ideal candidate for the national team job. He is a winner, everybody loves him, it would be important to hire him but I’m not here to give advices to anybody. He had been trying to sign me several times, but then he said he wanted to coach Roma, I can’t remember which club he wanted me to join (laughs).”
It is no secret that Ancelotti would have loved to take De Rossi to Real Madrid when the Italian tactician was in charge of the La Liga giants. De Rossi, however, has always rejected to join any club in order not to betray Roma and their fans.
Go to comments