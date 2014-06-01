De Rossi could miss Empoli and Lazio ties
29 March at 20:50
Following an injury to the subcutaneous hematoma Daniele De Rossi remains a major doubt for Roma’s upcoming matches against Empoli on Saturday evening and against Lazio in the second derby of the Italian Cup.
There is great concern throughout Rome for the conditions of the Roma captain and midfielder. The injury occurred in the first half of the Netherlands-Italy friendly, and De Rossi left the field on crutches following a strong blow to his lumbar region.
De Rossi was subjected to instrumental checks that confirmed the after-effects of blunt trauma in the right iliac region. The athlete, who on Tuesday night in the friendly against Holland was forced off in the 37th minute, has already taken the appropriate care and his condition will be evaluated daily.
The perceived pain is still very strong in their lower back which has a deep and extensive bruising. For this afternoon will support the usual tests to understand the extent of the injury and determine whether or not a lesion is present. In this case it is a questionable whether or not De Rossi will be deemed fit for the derby against Lazio in the Italian Cup scheduled for Tuesday evening.
