Following an injury to the subcutaneous hematoma Daniele De Rossi remains a major doubt for Roma’s upcoming matches against Empoli on Saturday evening and against Lazio in the second derby of the Italian Cup.



There is great concern throughout Rome for the conditions of the Roma captain and midfielder. The injury occurred in the first half of the Netherlands-Italy friendly, and De Rossi left the field on crutches following a strong blow to his lumbar region.