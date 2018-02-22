Roma captain Daniele De Rossi spoke to Premium Sport after the Giallorossi failed to advance to the Champions League final, expressing his thoughts on the referee.

"I thought at first that Edin was offside when he got tripped by Karius, but the on the replays I saw he ways. It's small details that matter. It's a matter of not believing or getting started too late on our part. Perhaps a penalty and a red card would have changed the game.

"I thanked the boys and I told them that we have to get third or fourth place in order to try again next year. We want to win this tournament, " De Rossi concluded.

"I saw the first penalty incident, as well as the handball on El Shaarawy's shot, well from my position. I asked Edin and he told me that maybe he [Alexander-Arnold] didn't touch it with his arm. This suggests that it was a hard one to detect.