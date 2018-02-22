A famous Italo-British actress declined a chance to cover the Oscars following Davide Astori’s tragic death.

The Fiorentina defender passed away in his sleep early on Sunday morning, as the Viola were preparing to face Udinese. He was only 31.

Now Sarah Felberbaum, Daniele De Rossi’s spouse and a famous actress, has decided to stay by her husband’s side, instead of presenting Sky Italia’s coverage of the event alongside Francesco Castelnuovo, Gianni Canova, Denise Negri and Diletta Leotta.

Astori used to play for Roma, and has always been close to the Giallorossi captain, even after he left to join Fiorentina, the two seeing one another when the Italian national team got together. Capped 14 times by Italy, Astori was a former Milan youth, before playing for Roma and Cagliari.

The announcement was made last night on Sky Italia.

Felberbaum and De Rossi have been together since 2011, and have a daughter (Olivia) together, born in 2014. They were married the following year.