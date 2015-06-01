De Rossi says no to Roma's offer. Chelsea, Inter and Juve are still interested

There has been a stop in negotiations between Daniele De Rossi and Roma as his contract is set to expire in June. According to Sky Sport, Roma offered De Rossi a one year contract extension which he refused since he prefers to get a two year deal.



TALKS ARE STALLED AT THE MOMENT - At the moment, talks between the involved parties are put on hold. One thing is certain, if De Rossi doesn't renew his deal with Roma, many big clubs will have interest in him including Antonio Conte's Chelsea as well as Juventus and Inter Milan. De Rossi has played his entire career for Roma as both sides will likely still try to work out a deal in the coming weeks.



Roma are second in the Serie A standings as they are behind first placed Juventus. Allegri's men are looking to win a 6th straight consecutive Scudetto, which has never been done before.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)