Daniele De Rossi commented on the draw on Thursday, admitting the difficulty of Group C, which was both exciting at the same time. The Giallorossi captain spoke to Roma TV.

ON THE DRAW - "As always we are never too happy. On the one hand there is disappointment for the group, but the other enthusiasm to face the biggest European teams. We have great motivations, there will be nice evenings for our fans. It is a difficult but exciting group. We'll have time to prepare for it."

ON CONTE AND RUDIGER - "Conte is one of the strongest coaches in the world, and even Rudiger is among the best in the world in his role. I feel affection for both of them, I will be happy to embrace them again, hoping to give them sorrow... It will not be easy but we will try."

ON ATLETICO AND SIMEONE - " Atletico is another team I preferred to have avoided. Their quality and level will be a tough challenge. They also have a great coach, Diego Simeone, who in recent years has been protagonist of the world football landscape and has achieved outstanding results even in the face of two teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid."