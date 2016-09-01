De Rossi: 'Yes I will soon retire. On Nainggolan...'

Daniele De Rossi spoke to Ginnika, here is what he had to say : "Do you watch football on TV? I don't really watch much football on TV, I just watch the games that have an implication on Roma. Football like the NBA? It's different, I am from a different generation I guess. Retirement? Yes I will soon retire from football. I have always wanted to be a good example on and off the pitch. It is important to be a good example off the pitch since many people look up to you. I tell these youngsters to follow in Nainggolan's footsteps as to how to play on the pitch. He is a real warrior and a great example for many people. I am a huge Roma fan, I have always been".



Roma have been doing pretty well this season as they are currently in fourth place in the Italian Serie A standings, only two points back of third placed Inter Milan (and they have a game in hand as well). Roma will face Atalanta this coming week-end in what should be a good game....