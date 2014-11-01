De Sciglio: 'Renewal? We haven't met yet, there is nothing to say at the moment'

During an event called "I giovani, lo sport e Mattia De Sciglio", Mattia De Sciglio spoke about his future to the press as Emanuele Tramacere of Calciomercato.com was present :



ON THE END OF THE SEASON- " We still have 8 games to go, our objective is to qualify for a European competition. Captain? It is an honor to wear the captain's arm-band, especially at a big club like Milan. Since Montolivo and Abate are hurt, I am happy to wear it as it comes with responsibility".



PESCARA - " We were expecting a better performance that's for sure but I think it was more of a mental issue. We needed to get all three points and we started to play well too late in the game ".



CLOSING-DERBY WEEK- " We are focused on our next game versus Palermo which won't be easy. Once this game is finished then we will focus on the derby game. As for the closing, it is more up to the management to think about this".



FUTURE - " I am calm and I am focused on football. I want to honor this great shirt every time i step on the field. I still have another year of contract. My agent's still haven't had real discussions with Milan but when the right time comes we will evaluate the situation with them. There isn't much to add... I am fully concentrated on our upcoming games".



UPCOMING GAMES - " Games against Inter or Roma are easy to prepare for but you also have to be 100% focused against smaller clubs like Pescara or Palermo for example".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)