It seems like a renewal that never comes. The prized young Milan defender seems to have finally entered into a showdown with Milan directors. First it was the wait until the official closing, but now the ongoing pressure from Juventus are seeming to have weighing on Mattia De Sciglio. The relationship between De Sciglio and Milan is becoming increasingly difficulty, with the Bianconeri ready to enter the fray. On several occasions in the past De Sciglio has discussed the transition to Juventus as an ideal destination and a rekindling of his relationship with Max Allegri. Similarly for Juventus, they consider De Sciglio as the ideal reinforcement for Lichtsteiner or Alex Sandro, as the Italian international's flexibility allows him to play on either side.

After continuous contact over the years, De Sciglio’s entourage has never identified an agreement with AC Milan. Thus Juventus have been convinced that they should accelerate their interest. Direct contact has in fact been made, with Juve management requesting formal information for the defender. Without a renewal in hand, Milan risk the possibility of De Sciglio exiting on a free transfer. They value the defender in the 15 million EUR range, although it is early to discuss numbers. In the shadows, Napoli and Chelsea study the situation, waiting for Juventus to make the first move.