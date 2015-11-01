Stefan de Vrij is out of contract in the Italian capital in the summer and according to

Lazio defenderis out of contract in the Italian capital in the summer and according to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano , the 26-year-old Dutchman is considering a move to Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri, enduring yet another mid-season crisis, have made the player an improved offer of €4M a season for five years. This comes after de Vrij rejected a new deal from Lazio understood to be for only one year and just €2.5M.



Romano writes that Inter are pressing to get the deal over the line but that the player himself is not going to be hurried into making any quick decision.



There has also been interest from the Spain and the Premier League for the Dutch international with Manchester United making enquiries last summer. Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of the player may try to make another assault at the end of the current campaign.