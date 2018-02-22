Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij is edging ever closer to a move to Inter Milan. The 26-year-old will not be signing a contract extension at Lazio this summer and it seems certain that he will pen a five-year deal at Appiano Gentile.



Inter owners Suning are understood to have given the green-light for the Dutchman’s arrival despite an anti-doping case hanging over him after Lazio’s recent game against Verona were tests were not satisfactorily completed.



Who makes way for de Vrij is simple; it will be Brazilian Joao Miranda who, like his Dutch counterpart, has not found an agreement on a new deal at his current club.



Miranda has always stated that he wants to finish his career back in his home country but would like to remain in Europe for at least another season.



His departure from Inter and more importantly, his removal from the wage bill, will be vital to de Vrij’s arrival with the Dutchman wanting an annula salary of €3.5M.