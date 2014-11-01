De Vrij: Inter in ongoing talks with agents of Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan target
09 February at 17:45Inter are trying to sign Stefan De Vrij as a free agent at the end of the season, reports in Italy claim.
The nerazzurri are long time admirers of the Dutchman who has also been targeted by Liverpool, AC Milan and Chelsea. De Vrij is one of Serie A’s best defenders and he is available for free at the end of the season given that his contract with Lazio expires at the end of the season.
The player has reached an agreement with Lazio (one-year contract extension and € 25 million release clause) but the player’s agents are pushing to receive a huge commission that Lazio are not willing to pay at the moment.
Talks between representatives of the SEG group (De Vrij’s agents) and Lazio are stalling and Inter want to make the most of the situation. Walter Sabatini would be open to pay the agents’ commissions and if Lotito won’t accept to do the same Inter may have a big chance to sign the player.
Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring the player but have not made any concrete offer yet.
