De Vrij not signing a new deal with Lazio: Barcelona ahead of Liverpool and Inter?

It is looking more and more that Dutch international midfielder Stefan De Vrij will not sign a contract extension with current club Lazio as the Biancocelesti are asking to insert a redeption clause that the player considers to steep.



Sky Sport Italia report that in the last few hours there have been many contacts taken between the player's agent and representatives of Inter and Barcelona. Both clubs are preparing to offer the player a rather lucrative contract given that they wont need to pay Lazio a transfer fee given that De Vrij's contract expires at the end of June 2018.



As things stand now it seems that Juventus have been overtaken by Inter and Barcelona but it cannot be excluded that the Bianconeri will not make an assault to snap up the former PSV Eindhoven defender.

