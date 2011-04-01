De Vrij’s contract talks stall over release clause amid Juve & Liverpool intererest
15 September at 10:01Stefan De Vrij is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe and the fact that his contract will expire in June 2018 makes him a hot transfer target for several European clubs. The Dutchman has yet to give his green light to sign a contract extension with the club as he wants a release clause to be included in his new deal.
Lazio want to set the release clause at € 30 million, De Vrij wants the release clause to be lower than that, possibly around € 25/30 million.
Liverpool and Juventus had been linked with a move for the former Psv star in the summer but both clubs failed to make concrete bids as they knew the contract of De Vrij expires soon.
The player is open to sign a new deal but on his conditions. “We are on very good terms”, he said yesterday night when journalists asked him about his contract negotiations.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Tare will meet the player’s entourage in Rome in the coming days and the biancocelesti director of football hopes the right time has come to make the player sign a new contract that, however, will only extend the player’s stay in Rome until 2019.
