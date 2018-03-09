De Zerbi: ‘Benevento would have postponed Fiorentina match’
09 March at 17:00Benevento coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Tuscany where they will face Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon. It will be La Viola’s first match since captain Davide Astori tragically passed away last weekend, and De Zerbi has conceded it has been difficult to concentrate on football over the past few days. Here is what he had to say:
“It has been a difficult week for all of us. Astori was part of the football world, our world. It feels like one of my players is gone. It was really difficult to coach during these last few days and I am not sure whether I have prepared the game well or not. We offered to postpone the match, but it will go ahead and we will do our best to honour our commitments.
“Taking to the pitch will be complicated and the environment will be surreal. We are all in a difficult moment, and we would have gladly postponed the game. Playing just three days after the funeral will be strange for us and for them. Today I do not want to talk about football, tactics, game plans. Winning in a tragic moment like this against a team with a broken morale is not what we want. I would rather not play.”
(Fox Sports)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments