‘Dead silence’: Barcelona’s reaction to Roma defeat revealed
11 April at 17:40Roma’s 3-0 defeat that cost Barcelona Champions League elimination yesterday night brought the blaugrana to ‘dead silence’, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalan paper describes the atmosphere inside Barcelona’s team bus on its way back to the club’s hotel in Rome.
“On their way to the airport and inside the plane it was dead silence”, writes Fernando Polo.
“Faces were not happy as a consequence of a harsh, surprising and unexpected debacle.”
According to the report Andres Iniesta was one of the most concerned. The Spaniard was dreaming of lifting his first Champions League as Barcelona’s captain and the Olimpico game could have been the last one of his career in Champions League.
“It’s possible that this could be my last Champions League game with Barcelona and that’s why it hurts even more”, Iniesta said after the final whistle yesterday night.
Messi and Semedo seemed to be very disappointed as well. The Argentinean is aware that he is the main responsible for Barcelona’s win and defeats whilst the defender regretted about his mistake in marking Manolas when the Roma star netted the winner for the giallorossi.
