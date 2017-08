€180 million loan

Welcome to our live coverage of the transfer deadline day.19.40 - PSG officially sign Mbappe from Monaco, on a18.40 - Gabigol is close to joinin Benfica from Inter (more) 18.30 - Arsenal are reported to have had a €92 million bid accepted for Tomas Lemar18.20 - Juventus starlet Moise Kean is set to join Verona on a dry loan deal17.50 – Rolando Bianchi has rescinded his contract with Pro Vercelli17.15 – Niang to Torino is a done deal (find out more) 16.50 – Lazio sign Nani (more) 16.45 – Spal have made an enquiry to sign Emil Hallfredsson from Udinese16.30 – Roma starlet Tumminiello officially joins Crotone on loan16.05 - Swansea have announced the signing of Renato Sanches (more) 15.20 – Torino have signed Rispoli from Palermo, he will replace new Chelsea signing Zappacosta15.03 – Lazio are interested in signing former Juve defender Peluso14.41 – Verona have completed the signing of Barcelona starlet Lee Seung-Woo14.40 – Chelsea have had a € 25 million bid accepted for Torino star Davide Zappacosta (more) 14.23 – Udinese goalkeeper Karnezis has joined Watford on loan14.41 – Betis Sevilla want Barcelona starlet Munir on loan. The talented winger had also been linked with Samp and Torino13.45 – Tottenham seem to have hijacked Chelsea’s €15 million bid for Fernando Llorente (more) 13.40 – Mati Fernandez is wanted by Bologna: he could arrive on loan13.30 – Tottenham have announced the signing of Serge Aurier (more) 13.20 – Fiorentina are closing in on the signing of Simone Lo Faso13.01 – Cagliari are interested in signing Juve midfielder Stefano Sturaro12.57 – Liverpool have announced the signing of Oxlade-Chamberlain (more) 12.04 – Crotone has signed Aristoteles form Mineros11.45 – Pietro Iemmello has joined Benevento on loan with option to buy11.30 – Torino want to make a late bid to sign Bologna star Donsah11.32 – OFFICIAL: Fiorentina have signed Ciril Thereau on a permanent deal from Udinese11.10 – Sapdoria are interested in signing Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli10.20 – Ansaldi is not going to leave Inter despite the interest of Genoa