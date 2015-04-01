Deadline day live: Mbappe to PSG, Serie A star joins Chelsea, all the news...
31 August at 19:55Welcome to our live coverage of the transfer deadline day.
19.40 - PSG officially sign Mbappe from Monaco, on a €180 million loan
18.40 - Gabigol is close to joinin Benfica from Inter (more)
18.30 - Arsenal are reported to have had a €92 million bid accepted for Tomas Lemar
18.20 - Juventus starlet Moise Kean is set to join Verona on a dry loan deal
17.50 – Rolando Bianchi has rescinded his contract with Pro Vercelli
17.15 – Niang to Torino is a done deal (find out more)
16.50 – Lazio sign Nani (more)
16.45 – Spal have made an enquiry to sign Emil Hallfredsson from Udinese
16.30 – Roma starlet Tumminiello officially joins Crotone on loan
16.05 - Swansea have announced the signing of Renato Sanches (more)
15.20 – Torino have signed Rispoli from Palermo, he will replace new Chelsea signing Zappacosta
15.03 – Lazio are interested in signing former Juve defender Peluso
14.41 – Verona have completed the signing of Barcelona starlet Lee Seung-Woo
14.40 – Chelsea have had a € 25 million bid accepted for Torino star Davide Zappacosta (more)
14.23 – Udinese goalkeeper Karnezis has joined Watford on loan
14.41 – Betis Sevilla want Barcelona starlet Munir on loan. The talented winger had also been linked with Samp and Torino
13.45 – Tottenham seem to have hijacked Chelsea’s €15 million bid for Fernando Llorente (more)
13.40 – Mati Fernandez is wanted by Bologna: he could arrive on loan
13.30 – Tottenham have announced the signing of Serge Aurier (more)
13.20 – Fiorentina are closing in on the signing of Simone Lo Faso
13.01 – Cagliari are interested in signing Juve midfielder Stefano Sturaro
12.57 – Liverpool have announced the signing of Oxlade-Chamberlain (more)
12.04 – Crotone has signed Aristoteles form Mineros
11.45 – Pietro Iemmello has joined Benevento on loan with option to buy
11.30 – Torino want to make a late bid to sign Bologna star Donsah
11.32 – OFFICIAL: Fiorentina have signed Ciril Thereau on a permanent deal from Udinese
11.10 – Sapdoria are interested in signing Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli
10.20 – Ansaldi is not going to leave Inter despite the interest of Genoa
Go to comments