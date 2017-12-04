Death threats mar US Soccer presidential election
28 December at 17:00In a contest growing more intense and controversial by the day, the US Soccer presidential elections reach a new low point this week when death threats on Twitter became involved.
Long story short; current president Sunil Gulati will not seek re-election following their World Cup debacle. Both he and MLS commissioner Don Garber are overseeing the election as “impartial” parties. However, they appear to be campaigning for a specific candidate, Kathy Carter, who has deep financial relationships with them.
Fast forward to last week, Carter received an endorsement from a regional soccer organization. When someone on twitter questioned Gulati’s and Garber’s ability to be impartial, the organization threaten that twitter user with death.
See below. The account has since been deactivated.
Screenshot of the threatening tweet by @ENYSSASoccer pic.twitter.com/GLsTi5n3P3— WikiMLS (@wikimls) December 28, 2017
