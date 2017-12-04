Screenshot of the threatening tweet by @ENYSSASoccer pic.twitter.com/GLsTi5n3P3 — WikiMLS (@wikimls) December 28, 2017

In a contest growing more intense and controversial by the day, the US Soccer presidential elections reach a new low point this week when death threats on Twitter became involved.Long story short; current president Sunil Gulati will not seek re-election following their World Cup debacle. Both he and MLS commissioner Don Garber are overseeing the election as “impartial” parties. However, they appear to be campaigning for a specific candidate, Kathy Carter, who has deep financial relationships with them.Fast forward to last week, Carter received an endorsement from a regional soccer organization. When someone on twitter questioned Gulati’s and Garber’s ability to be impartial, the organization threaten that twitter user with death.See below. The account has since been deactivated.