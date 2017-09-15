According to Sky Sport

, the decision of the Federal National Court for the ticket case involving the president of Juventus Andrea Agnelli, Francesco Calvo, Alessandro Nicola D'Angelo and Stefano Merulla is expected to be announced on Tuesday, with respect to the 10 days declared in advance. Should the Juve president be found guilty of allowing ticket sales to exterior associations (mafia related?), he could face a ban of between 1 and 3 years and would be unable to hold any positions under the Juve umbrella during that time.