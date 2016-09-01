Defender admits he could leave Inter at the end of the season

Inter defender Yuto Nagatomo has released an interview with Nikkan Sports admitting that he could be on his way out of Inter at the end of the current campaign.

“I could stay at Inter but I could also leave”, the Japan International said.



“Whatever happens I will have to carry on doing what I am doing now. I’ve proved Pioli I am fit, I am happy to have played a derby after long time. I think I am fit, I am doing well and most importantly I am doing my job properly. Pioli has told me he can’t play me regularly do I had to work as much as I could during trainings.”



“I’ve always been a very professional player, thanks to new Chinese owners brands of Inter and AC Milan will become stronger.”



​Nagatomo has only played 14 games with the Serie A giants so far this season. His contract with Inter expires in 2019.

